Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 2.0 %

GBLI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

