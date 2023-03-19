GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 410,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.14. 2,487,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

