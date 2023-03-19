Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

