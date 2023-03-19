Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,745.03

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,745.03 or 0.09818972 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $748,472.97 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
