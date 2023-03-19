Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Green Dot Price Performance
GDOT opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $30.29.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
