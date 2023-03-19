Gries Financial LLC Sells 16,456 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

