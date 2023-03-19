Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

GPI stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

