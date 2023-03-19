Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

