Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.