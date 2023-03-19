Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.