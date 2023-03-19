Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

