Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $94.73 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

