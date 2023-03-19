Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Oracle were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

