Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,674,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,005. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

