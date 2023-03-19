Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEAK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 12,679,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

