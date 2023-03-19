Harrington Investments INC Buys 530 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 3.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

