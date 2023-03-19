Harrington Investments INC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,628,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,367,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

