Harrington Investments INC Has $3.19 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

NASDAQ:SIVB remained flat at $106.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

