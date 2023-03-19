Harrington Investments INC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 2,094,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,282. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $31.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

