Harrington Investments INC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.61 on Friday, hitting $385.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average of $403.13. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

