Harrington Investments INC Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $172.63. 1,182,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.