Harrington Investments INC Sells 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $17.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $663.50. The stock had a trading volume of 517,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,478. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $637.12 and its 200 day moving average is $584.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

