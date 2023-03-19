Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.
Hawkins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.