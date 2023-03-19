Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hawkins by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

