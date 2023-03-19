HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Golden Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.