HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Golden Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.