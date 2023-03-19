Head-To-Head Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) & Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Golar LNG 218.75% 5.91% 3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG 0 0 5 0 3.00

Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.34%. Given Golar LNG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.10 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.33 Golar LNG $451.77 million 4.86 $413.85 million $6.70 3.03

Golar LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

