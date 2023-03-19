Head-To-Head Survey: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $20.74 billion 0.99 $1.46 billion N/A N/A Victrex $419.28 million 4.38 $100.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 2 2 2 0 2.00 Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Victrex has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than Victrex.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Victrex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.