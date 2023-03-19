HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.62.
HealthEquity Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

