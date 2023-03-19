Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

