Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.19

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.19 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.83). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 306,062 shares changing hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

