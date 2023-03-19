HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.79%.

HEXO Price Performance

HEXO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 673,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get HEXO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HEXO by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HEXO

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.