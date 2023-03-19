Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 678,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.