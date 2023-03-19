High Ground Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 109,271 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,000. Centene comprises about 8.5% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $62.55. 8,633,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

