Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Position Lowered by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.50% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,069,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 71,196 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,448,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $641,000.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

