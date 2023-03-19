Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

HLT stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

