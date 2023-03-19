HKD.com DAO Price Down 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $74,217.94 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00366229 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,346.51 or 0.26618788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.