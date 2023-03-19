holoride (RIDE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,177.54

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $154,177.54 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.59 or 0.06543321 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00064723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04848776 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,844.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.