Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $288.39 on Thursday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

