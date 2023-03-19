Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 677,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $480.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 330,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

