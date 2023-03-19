H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

