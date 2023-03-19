Huobi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $650.42 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00014755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $650.42 million and $13.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

