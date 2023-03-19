Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $6,367,941. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

