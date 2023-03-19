iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
iCAD Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 248,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.68.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
