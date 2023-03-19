iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

iCAD Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 248,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228,111 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $4,041,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 44.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

