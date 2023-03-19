ICON (ICX) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. ICON has a market cap of $219.84 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,435,034 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,415,358.2011505 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22042226 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,195,005.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

