IDT (NYSE:IDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
IDT Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IDT opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $865.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.11.
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
