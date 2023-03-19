IDT (NYSE:IDT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of IDT opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $865.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in IDT by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,831 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

