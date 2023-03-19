iExec RLC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $130.72 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00205158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,644.05 or 1.00149717 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

