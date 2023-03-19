ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,076,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

