Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $848.26 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $848.26 million and approximately $119.44 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

