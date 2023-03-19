Imperial Petroleum Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
About Imperial Petroleum
