Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 515,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,646. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,414.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 64,269 shares valued at $8,053,633. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

