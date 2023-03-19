InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.