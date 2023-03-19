InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
InfuSystem Price Performance
Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About InfuSystem
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.