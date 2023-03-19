Insider Buying: Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Buys £2,670 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,254.11).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.23) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.69. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 298 ($3.63). The company has a market cap of £858.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,892.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

